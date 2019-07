A former Tipperary All Ireland Hurling winner has made an impassioned plea for Tipp fans to travel to support the team next weekend.

The Premier face either Dublin or Laois next Sunday in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter Final at Croke Park.

Shane McGrath says that Tipp were well outnumbered in the Gaelic Grounds for last weekend’s Munster Final against Limerick.

But Tipp need the support from the sidelines to be the 16th man