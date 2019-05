Tipperary go up against Clare in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship this weekend.

The Premier lost to Cork in their opening game before securing a win over Waterford.

Tipp coach Shane McGrath says despite their youth the players know each other well.

He’s hoping this will stand to them on the field.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in Cusack Park, Ennis.

