McCormack relishing getting back to competitive action

The launch is taking place this lunchtime of the County Hurling and Football Championships.

The football will open up proceedings next weekend with the hurling in a fortnight’s time.

It’s an exciting time for clubs across the county as they have been waiting patiently to see when – and indeed for a time if – the championships would go ahead this year.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson has been speaking to Borris-Ileigh’s Dan McCormack about their opening game against Toomevara in the hurling championship.

“Yeah you know there’s great rivalry between Borrisoleigh and Toomevara – there’s been some great battles over the years.”

“You know we would have been suffering badly I think throughout the 2000’s when they got the upper hand. Thankfully we’re after beating them once or twice in the last couple of years.”

“You know local rivalries like that it’s just very hard to see which way it’s going to go but hopefully now after the long lay off we’ll start back strongly again.”