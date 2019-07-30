Maher looking forward to All Ireland final with Kilkenny

We had great battles with Kilkenny before and this final will be no different according to Tipp hurling legend and star defender Paidi Maher.

Tipp will take on the Cats on August 18th after the Premier overcame Wexford on Sunday, while Kilkenny accounted for Limerick on Saturday evening despite controversial refereeing decisions in both games.

The sides have met in recent finals as the Noresiders claimed the title in 2009, 2011 and 2014 while Tipp were victorious in the 2010 and 2016 deciders.

Following Sunday’s game Paidi Maher told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson that it’s great to get to the final.