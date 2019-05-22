Maher injury not believed to be serious

Strength and depth in the Tipp panel is important to see out games in this year’s Munster Senior hurling championship according to Liam Sheedy.

Robert Byrne, Willie Connors, Jake Morris and Ger Browne all featured in the second half against Waterford.

Meanwhile Barry Heffernan came on for Brendan Maher at half time.

Maher, who had played well on his return from injury against Cork, got a knock in the first half and couldn’t continue.

However, Liam Sheedy has said it’s not believed to be a serious injury.