Maher concerned championship might not happen due to Covid

Tipperary senior hurler Brendan Maher says the fear is real that the 2020 All Ireland hurling championship may not go ahead.

The Borris-Ileigh clubman has been speaking ahead of the new campaign, which will see Tipperary face either Limerick or Clare in the Munster semi-finals on November 1st.

Rising infection rates across the country continue to put the Championship in doubt, but GAA officials remain confident it can proceed.

Speaking as a Bord Gáis Energy ambassador for the Senior Hurling Championship, Brendan Maher says the fear is real about whether games will happen, but he’s hopeful it can go ahead.

“You know from a selfish point of view obviously you want it to go ahead as a player because you want to perform and you want to compete because you’re training so hard to do that.”

“But I think for the communities and parishes and people that are GAA fans – so much has been taken away from them this year in terms of looking forward to games. To have something to look forward to, to be able to sit down and watch a game at the weekend it immediately improves your mood and the conversations can start up again.”