Neutrals up and down the country are looking forward to the All Ireland senior hurling final between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

That’s according to former Clare manager Ger Loughnane.

He says hurling fans can’t get enough of the two teams meeting – and is sure it’s going to be another epic.

The sides meet on Sunday in Croke Park in the decider – with throw in at 3:30pm.

Ger Loughnane says it could be a grudge match between the old guard in both counties.