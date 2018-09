Loughmore Castleiney have progressed to the quarter final stages of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

A hard fought, 2 point win over Killenaule in Borrisoleigh last night mean the mid Tipp club progress to meet Nenagh Eire Og on Sunday.

It finished Killenaule 1-16 Loughmore-Castleiney 3-12, after what was a hugely physical encounter.

Manager of Loughmore Castleiney Declan Laffan says it was a tough game…