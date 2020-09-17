Loughmore hoping to complete first part of double this weekend

Loughmore Castleiney know they have a tough challenge on their hands this weekend if they’re to add to their tally of County Senior Hurling titles.

The Mid-Tipp side have claimed the Dan Breen Cup on three occasions – 1988, 2007 and 2013.

Standing between them and victory on Sunday are last year’s beaten finalists Kiladangan from the north of the county.

Dual star Joseph Nyland says Loughmore are well aware of the challenge posed by Kiladangan on Sunday.

“A massive challenge – they’re a quality side. County finalists last year and they really put up a great performance against Drom & Inch in the semi final.”

“We’ve a very tough task ahead of us but we’ll get ourselves together for them.”

The game at Semple Stadium throw’s in at 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon. It will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles, Cahir.