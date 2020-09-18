Lorrha-Dorrha looking forward to another appearance at Semple

Having set out at the start of the campaign to reach the Seamus O’Riain Cup final Lorrha-Dorrha now want to seize their chance to take some silverware.

Their 10 point win over Killenaule in the semi-final was their first appearance in Semple Stadium in ten years to set up a decider against Mullinahone.

John McIntyre took over the manager’s position with Lorrha last December.

“You know we had to stop the hemorrhaging, we had to arrest the slide.”

“I mean if somebody told us last December we’d be getting ready for the Seamus O’Riain Cup final you’d have bitten their hand off. That was the dream, that was the aspiration but getting there is a whole different ball game.”

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon in Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM.