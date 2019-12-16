SportGAAHurling Lohan happy with Munster League opener 16th December 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Pictured at the launch of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League 2020 which took place in Dairygold’s Flagship Retail Store in Raheen, Limerick, Jim Woulfe, CEO of Dairygold with inter-county hurlers David Reidy, Clare, Jason Diggins, Kerry, Tim O’Mahony, Cork, Conor Prunty, Waterford, Seamus Callanan, Tipperary & Diarmaid Byrnes, Limerick. Photo couresty of Munster GAA. Clare manager Brian Lohan isn’t reading too much into their narrow victory over Tipp in the opening game of the Munster Hurling League. The Banner edged out a 1 point win in Nenagh thanks to late points from Podge Collins and Niall Deacy to run out winners on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-19. Brian Lohan was happy with the Clare performance.