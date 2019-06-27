Limerick must up their game to beat Tipp – Kiely

Limerick manager John Kiely says they’ll have to up their game for next weekends Munster final against Tipp.

The reigning All Ireland and League champions have had an up & down round robin series with two wins and two losses including a 4 point defeat at the hands of Tipperary in the last game.

Kiely knows improvements are needed.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre at Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.