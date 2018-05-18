Limerick game massive for Tipp

The opening game of the Munster senior hurling championship against Limerick has been described as massive for Tipp, according to the manager of the U21s.

The Premier go in search of their first points of the new round robin structure on Sunday in the Gaelic Grounds.

A win would see them set up their Munster campaign, but a loss would put them on the back foot heading into the next 3 games against Waterford, Cork and Clare.

Tipp U21 manager Liam Cahill gave his thoughts on the new structure…

