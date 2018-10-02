The Legends Return – Tipp v Kilkenny

Some of the legends of hurling will take to the pitch in Borrisoleigh next month as part of a major fundraising campaign.

Tipp will take on Kilkenny in aid of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund.

Among the star names will be Eoin Kelly, Lar Corbett, Jason Forde, Paudie Maher and Seamus Callanan.

Meanwhile the Cats will feature the likes of Henry Sheflin, Tommy Walsh and Richie Hogan.

Amanda was diagnosed with a brain tumour in recent months and is undergoing therapy at present.

Her brother – Tipp star Paddy Stapleton – told Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time that they were determined to do what they could to support Amanda.

The game will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM on November 3rd.