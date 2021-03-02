Leading Tipp referee welcomes rule changes for hurling

Action taken to try and reduce cynical fouling in hurling has been welcomed by Tipperary referee Fergal Horgan.

New rule changes are to be trialled over the next 12 months where if a player stops a goal scoring opportunity by fouling in a cynical manner inside the 20-metre line or the ‘D’, then a penalty will be awarded.

The player who commits the foul will also have to spend 10-minutes in the sin-bin.

Speaking to Tipp FM, inter-county referee and Knockavilla clubman Fergal Horgan, welcomes the new rule change.

“There has been a lot of it over the last 12 months – especially last year’s championship where players were willing to take the card and give away the free.”

“But I think the new rule change is obviously a stiffer penalty with the sin-bin so I think it’s good for the game.”

“I don’t see it ruining the game – I see it bringing the game forward and I think we’ll see a lot more skilful forwards being allowed hurl with abandon and freedom.”