Last night saw Borrisoleigh beat Upperchurch Drombane by 1-20 to 2-10 while Toomevara were 3-19 to 1-15 winners over Burgess.

That means that Kiladangan, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields and Borrisoleigh emerge as group winners, with Drom-Inch, Nenagh, Loughmore-Castleiney and Toomevara joining them in the last eight.

Loughmore overcame Kilruane by two points in Thurles yesterday, with two goals from veteran Evan Sweeney.