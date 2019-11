JK Brackens have won the Seamus O’Riain Cup with the last attack of the game

They beat Holycross Ballycahill 1-15 to 17 points in a thrilling encounter at Semple Stadium thanks to a goal from a free by Lyndon Fairbrother.

The dying moments from our commentary team of Paul Jenkins and Conor O’Brien



Afterwards JK Brackens captain Paddy Cadell gave his reaction to Tipp FM.