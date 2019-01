This Saturday at 1pm in Dundrum sees the eagerly awaited replay of the Harty cup quarterfinal between Thurles CBS and John the Baptist from Hospital.

The teams couldn’t be separated after two bouts of extra time last time out in a high scoring game.

Thurles CBS are the last Tipp team in with a chance for a place in the semi finals of the competition.

Shane Brophy of the Nenagh Guardian told Tipp FM Sport this is an eagerly awaited clash.