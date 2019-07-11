Laois optimistic ahead of Quarter Final clash with Tipp

Laois hurlers believe they definitely have a chance against Tipperary on Sunday.

The sides meet in Croke Park in the All Ireland Quarter Final.

Laois are the surprise package of this year’s championship – having won the Joe McDonagh Cup, and beating Dublin in the preliminary All Ireland Quarter Final last weekend.

Laois’ Joe Phelan says he hopes they can cause another upset this weekend…

Throw in on Sunday in Croke Park is at 4pm.

We’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh, and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.