Our Lady’s Templemore secondary school take on St Flannan’s College, Ennis this Saturday in the Harty Cup semi-final.

The Tipperary school last won the competition in 2016.

Team manager Noel Fogarty says his team are determined to make amends for last years heavy defeat to Midleton CBS.

Throw-in is at 1 o’clock on Saturday in Nenagh – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Templemore College of Further Education.