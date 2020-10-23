Lack of communication from government and GAA an issue

“It could have been handled better” is the word from Tipperary Minor hurling manager Paul Collins.

His comments are in reference to the communication regarding the minor championship being ‘paused’ for 6 weeks.

After beating Kerry last Sunday, Tipperary were training for a semi-final clash with Waterford on Tuesday night.

After the GAA’s announcement on Wednesday, Collins felt the communication from the GAA could have been better.

“There’s no other way of saying it – it could have been dealt with differently. All of our players and ourselves found out through the media.”

“It could have been handled better as regards the communication lines from the government or the GAA. We really were left in the dark for 36 hours as to what was going to happen.”

“Even as it stands now nobody is any clearer but maybe that’s just the environment we’re living in – nobody knows what’s going to happen so maybe it’s hard to give any definitive calls on anything at the moment.”