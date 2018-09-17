Knockout spot still up for grabs in SHC playoff group

Both Drom & Inch and Upperchurch Drombane are still in with a chance to progress to the knockout stages of the County Senior Hurling Championships.

Following Thurles Sarsfields win over the ‘Church in yesterday’s second play-off game the reigning champions are through.

The 3 way playoff of the 4 team group is a result of Carrick Swans giving a walkover to Sarsfields last April in the county championship.

Sars play Drom & Inch on Wednesday night next in the last game of the round-robin series in a game which will decide who goes through with them.

If Drom win they go through as group leaders with Sars as runners up.

However as Noel Dundon of the Tipperary Star explains a win for Sars would complicate things for the second spot.