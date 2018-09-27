Kilruane v Sars glamour tie of quarter finals weekend

The glamour tie of this weekend’s County Senior hurling quarter finals pits reigning county champions Thurles Sarsfields against newly crowned North champions Kilruane McDonagh’s.

The Sars are going in search of their fifth title in a row, with Kilruane having recently won the North Championship for the first time since 1990.

Cahir based hurling coach Alan O Connor says he could see the North Champions coming out on top, particularly as Thurles are operating without one of their star young players…

Throw in on Saturday in Nenagh is at 4pm.

The earlier game at 2:30pm sees Drom & Inch facing Toomevara, in their first year back in the Dan Breen Cup.

Then on Sunday in Dolla at 2pm, it’s Kiladangan v Clonoulty Rossmore, and at 3:30 Loughmore Castleiney face Nenagh Eire Og.