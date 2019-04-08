Kilruane see off Killenaule challenge

Kilruane MacDonaghs got their Dan Breen campaign off to a winning start with a two point win over Killenaule at Templemore.

Going in 1-8 to 0-7 up at the break with the goal courtesy of Cian Darcy the north side pushed further clear through points from Niall O’Meara, Kian O’ Kelly and Sean McAdams before recent county minor star O’ Kelly rifled home a goal.

Kilruane withstood a Killenaule comeback to secure a 2-17 to 1-18 victory.

After the game Kilruane manager Liam O’Shea told Tipp FM Sport he was pleased to win a hard fought game.