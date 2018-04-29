Kilruane McDonagh’s again prove they’ve killer instinct

Another top class Kilruane McDonagh’s performance saw them through to the North Tipp senior hurling semi finals this afternoon.

The first half in their game against Newport was a low scoring affair – and 4 points separated them at the break – 8 points to 4.

A Cian Darcy goal for McDonagh’s just after half time saw them soar into the lead – and it proved difficult for their opponants to make a comeback.

It finished up 1-19 to 11 points – an 11 point victory for Kilruane.

They join Toomevara in the semi finals – who overcame Portroe last night.