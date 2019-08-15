Kilkenny will make for formidable opposition – Sheedy

Tipperary are looking to play to their strengths in this weekends All Ireland senior hurling final.

Kilkenny stand in the way of Tipp being crowned All Ireland champions.

The sides have done battle many times over the years – almost all of which have been close encounters.

Liam Sheedy says Kilkenny make for tough opposition…

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s Walter Walsh says he thinks it’s hard to know how the game will pan out…

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

