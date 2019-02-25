Kilkenny keeper key to victory over Tipp

Kilkenny senior hurlers emerged victorious over Tipperary yesterday winning 0-18 to 0-17 in the national hurling league encounter in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The Cats led by a point at the break going in 0-9 to 0-8 up as the game failed to catch fire.

John Bubbles O’ Dwyer was to the fore on the scoresheet as Tipp edged into a two point lead with 12 minutes to play.

Kilkenny regrouped late on and goalie Eoin Murphy pointed twice to edge the cats ahead and give the visitors the win.

After the game Liam Sheedy shared his thoughts with Tipp FM Sport

All Ireland Champions Limerick have suffered their first defeat in the Hurling League.

Cork beat the Liam McCarthy Cup holders by 2-21 to 1-21 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Clare beat Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford by 2-22 to 1-22 in Ennis.