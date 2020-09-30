Kiladangan ready, willing and able to play in Munster Club Championship

County Senior Hurling Champions Kiladangan would love the chance to fly the flag for Tipp in the Munster Championship.

The GAA has taken the decision not to proceed with the provincial series this year in either hurling or football due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However the Munster club championship will be going ahead in both Ladies Football and Camogie.

Kiladangan manager Brian Lawlor says they’d relish the chance to compete in the Munster championship but can’t see how it could be fitted into a busy calendar.

“As a club we’d absolutely love the opportunity to represent Tipperary in the Munster series.”

“While we were playing the championship we didn’t think it was a runner and as far as we were concerned it ended when we won the Dan Breen but I do hear little bits and pieces in the media now of a clamour for it to go ahead. Now I don’t know when they’d find a window for it – it would obviously have to be after Christmas.”

“Now listen if it was to go ahead we’d be there, we’d play, we’d be absolutely delighted but I find it hard to see where they’re going to find a window to run it.”