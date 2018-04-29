Kiladangan overcome Borris in North QF

What was billed as the feature game of the day was the Borrisoleigh / Kiladangan game.

It certainly lived up to the hype with a Billy Seymour goal just heading into half time giving Kiladangan the edge, sending them to the dressing room 3 points up as the first half whistle blew 1-6 to 6 points.

Bryan McLoughney got Kiladangan’s second goal just after the restart – pushing them further ahead.

But Borris fought back and a Liam Ryan goal sent them into a one point lead halfway throght the second half.

However, they couldn’t capitalise on the chance, with a third Kiladangan goal coming from Daragh Egan late in the game.

It finished up 3-12 to 1-16 in favour of Kiladangan.