Kiladangan hoping to earn another chance at Dan Breen decider

Kiladangan are anxious to make up for last years defeat in the County Senior Hurling final when they line out in Semple Stadium on Sunday week.

They beat Drom in last weekend’s semi-final to earn a tilt at Loughmore Castleiney.

Kiladangan and Tipp goalkeeper Barry Hogan says they’re glad to be back in a county final for another tilt at the Dan Breen Cup.

“I suppose we’ve played Drom a good few times over the last couple of years”

“In fairness to them they were coming off the back of a heavy extra time performance last week against the Munster champions so maybe energy levels were a bit lower than normal.”

“”Just delighted to get over them – I suppose anytime you beat Drom is a good day. Great to be back to where we were last year – some unfinished business I suppose. We were disappointed at how it went last year so just delighted to be back there again for another chance.”