Kiladangan hoping breakthrough win will be the first of many

Following the disappointment of missing out on a County Senior Hurling title last year Kiladangan are today celebrating their first ever Dan Breen win.

They finally overcame Loughmore Castleiney after extra time in Semple Stadium yesterday.

Kiladangan centre forward Joe Gallagher spoke to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game and said their perseverance finally paid off.

“You just have to keep doing the right things – and we are doing a lot of the right things in the club. I know last year was disappointing but overall last year as a club we got to four county finals.”

“I’ll also pay tribute to the Senior B’s – they stayed up this year and they’re driving us on the whole time in training so it really adds to it.”

“It was just great to get over the line today and hopefully the juvenile club keeps producing players and maybe we can win a few more.”