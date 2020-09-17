Kiladangan hoping its 3rd time lucky on Sunday

Kiladangan go into their 3rd County Senior Hurling final in the space of five years this weekend.

Having fallen at the last hurdle each time they’ll be keen to do the business against Loughmore Castleiney in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Kiladangan were impressive in their 1-21 to 9 point defeat of Drom & Inch in the semi-final.

However Paul Flynn says they worked hard for it.

“We were just going, going, going. People watching it might often say it’s over but we never feel like that on the field. Any player will tell you that you just want to stay going and win by as much as you can any day.”

“It’s great to see certain lads working very hard – young Sean Hayes getting a hook there in the 60th minute when the body is tired. That’s what we really wanted to string together – a good 60 minutes performance and I think we did that.”

The game at Semple Stadium throw’s in at 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon. It will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles, Cahir.