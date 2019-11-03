Kiladangan & Borrisoleigh battle it out for Dan Breen Cup

Borrisoleigh go into this afternoon’s County Senior Hurling final full of confidence.

They go up against Kiladangan in the battle for the Dan Breen Cup in Semple Stadium.

Full forward Conor Kenny says manager Johnny Kelly has instilled a belief in the Borrisoleigh side.



It’s relatively unfamiliar territory for Kiladangan this weekend as they appear in just their second County Senior Hurling final.

Kiladangan captain Joe Gallagher says the likes of Willie Connors shows the work that’s been going on over the years to get to this stage.

Throw-in is at 2.30 – the game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Stakelum’s Expert Electrical, Racecourse Retail Park Thurles.