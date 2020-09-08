Kiladangan aiming for first County Senior Hurling title

Loughmore-Castleiney and Kiladangan will be contesting this years Dan Breen decider.

Loughmore are three time champions having last won it in 2013.

Kiladangan on the other hand are in search of their first ever title, following final defeats in 2016 and 2019.

However, speaking to Tipp FM after Sunday’s victory over Drom and Inch, Kiladangan forward Paul Flynn described what it would mean to lift the Dan Breen this year.

“I suppose it obviously means everything – it’s what we’ve dreamed of.”

“It’s never been in the club before but we won’t let that get to us. We’ve been in two finals in the last four years.”

“We just have to take it as another game – it’s not a matter of just showing up nowadays. You have to come and perform and if you don’t perform you won’t win.”