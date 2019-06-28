Kiely: Limerick need to up their game for Munster decider

Tipperary go in search of their 43rd Munster Senior Hurling title this weekend.

Reigning All Ireland and National League champions Limerick stand in their way on Sunday.

The sides met earlier this month in the last game of the round-robin series with Tipp coming out on top by 4 points.

Limerick manager John Kiely says his team will have to ensure they perform better on Sunday to claim their 20th provincial crown.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre at Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.