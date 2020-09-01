Kennedy predicts close battle in Senior hurling semi-finals

This seasons County Senior Hurling Championship is still too hard to call according to analyst JJ Kennedy.

Three of the four semi-finalists were runners up in their qualifying group.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM JJ said we can expect two close battles in the last four.

“This is a very strange championship – there is no form line following through it. Each game standing on its own merits and taking on a life of its own.”

“So you’re left to wonder about the semi-finals – Kiladangan & Drom and Nenagh & Loughmore – what way will they go? It’s very, very difficult – I’d hate to be a gambler putting money on them.”