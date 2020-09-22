Kelly says Hogan is a formidable talent

Two time All Ireland winner Eoin Kelly has praised the skills of Tipp keeper Brian Hogan.

The veteran Kelly came up against Hogan when Mullinahone and Lorrha faced off in last weekend’s Seamus O’Riain Cup final with the southern outfit emerging victorious.

Eoin Kelly made his debut for the Tipp minors as goalkeeper in 1997 before moving to his more familiar place in the forwards.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM he commented on Brian Hogan’s strength.

“You know when he gets possession of the ball he was unstoppable. You know he had a great there with catching a great ball, came off the shoulder and he buried it.”

“Even for the 21 yard free’s we were waiting for the net to rattle but our defence stood tall. But there was a few scary moments there but when you hear the final whistle you’re delighted to have the job done.”