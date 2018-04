A comprehensive victory for JK Bracken’s over Clonakenny saw them sail into the semi finals of the Mid Senior Hurling Championship this afternoon.

Just a point separated the sides at half time, when it stood JK Brackens 10 points to Clonakenny’s 1-6.

Brackens found their feet in the second half and proved 13 points the better – it finished 2-23 to 1-13.

They join Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney who won their respective quarter finals yesterday.