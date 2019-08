They’re going up the hill in Portroe tonight as the village welcomes the All Ireland winning Tipperary team and local hero Liam Sheedy.

The local GAA ground is the venue for this latest homecoming celebration following major parties in Semple Stadium and Drom on Monday night.

The players and management team are due in the village at around 7 o’clock this evening.

Portroe GAA club chairman Pat O’Connor says the Blue & Gold success on Sunday will be a huge boost to the game in Tipp.