All Ireland final expected to be a close encounter

Tipp’s Noel McGrath says everyone on the pitch on Sunday will be trying to do their utmost for their county.

The Premier take on Kilkenny in the All Ireland Senior Hurling decider in Croke Park.

It’s expected to be a close game, with many neutrals unable to call the winners.

McGrath says the teams will have to adapt to whatever style is played on the day…

Cats manager Brian Cody says that Kilkenny may have surprised some people in getting to the final.

However, he says that getting there was always the aim…

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the All Ireland final is in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.