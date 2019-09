The Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship final takes centre stage in Littleton this afternoon.

Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Moyne-Templetuohy collide in that one, in what’s sure to be a tight affair.

That game is due to get underway at 2pm – a little earlier than previously advertised.

Meanwhile the North Tipp Intermediate Hurling final also takes place this afternoon.

Borrisokane will host the meeting of Moneygall and Kiladangan at 4pm.