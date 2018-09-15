Intermediate Hurling action

Cashel King Cormacs go up against Ballinahinch in the County Intermediate Hurling quarter final this afternoon.

The action gets underway in Holycross at 2.15

Carrick Davin’s and Moyle Rovers meet this afternoon in a County Intermediate Hurling relegation battle.

Throw-in at Ned Hall Park is at 4pm while at the same time Kiladangan take in Knockavilla in Holycross.

In the North Tipp Under 21 hurling championship this evening Shannon Rovers face Lorrha Dorrha in Ballinderry at 5pm

The South Tipp Junior A Hurling championship has reached the quarter final stage – Fr Sheehys meet Killenaule in Fethard at 6pm.