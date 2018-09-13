Intermediate ¼ final line up completed

The County Intermediate Hurling preliminary quarter finals took place last night with Thurles Sarsfields and Borrisokane progressing to the last eight.

In a hard fought battle under lights Sarsfields and Moyne Templetuohy were tied at 0-9 each at the break in Borrisoleigh.

The second half was a close affair until a late Sars goal from Cian Treacy edged them clear to win on a 1-18 to 1-16 scoreline.

It was north against south in Clonoulty where Borrisokane beat Ballybacon Grange 1-11 to 0-7.

Sarsfields will now play Golden Kilfeacle on Sunday at noon in Boherlahan while north pair Moneygall and Borrisokane will clash the same day in Portroe at 5pm.