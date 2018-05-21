Injury list impacts on Tipp performance

Former Tipperary manager Ken Hogan believes the lack of key players during yesterday’s Championship opener defeat to Limerick had an impact.

Despite clocking up goals on either side of half time, Michael Ryan’s men were defeated by a strong Limerick side and it ended 1-23 to 2-14

There was no comment from Michael Ryan or any of his management team after the match.

Tipp FM Analyst Ken Hogan felt Tipp’s injury list impacted heavily on the game.

Defending champions Cork began their quest for summer glory with a 2-23 to 1-21 defeat of Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.