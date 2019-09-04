Injuries making life difficult for Sars

Thurles Sarsfields have been left with it all to do in the mid championship, if they’re to have any hope of qualifying for the knock out stages of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

They currently lie bottom of Group 3, after 2 losses against Eire Og Annacarthy and Kilruane McDonagh’s – with just one game left to play against Killenaule this weekend.

Their second senior team – who are in the Seamus O’Riain Cup this year, also lost to Carrick Swans last weekend.

Journalist with the Tipp Star Noel Dundon says injuries have made life very difficult for the Sars…