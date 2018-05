Sean Treacys were crowned champions, after it went to extra time in the West Intermediate Hurling Championship Final yesterday.

Cashel King Cormacs and Sean Treacys couldn’t be separated at the end of normal time 1-16 to 0-19.

Sean Treacys eventually came out on top on a scoreline of 0-27 to 1-18 at the end of extra time.

West Chairman John O’ Shea says the better team won in the end