Huge weekend for Tipp hurling

Clonoulty Rossmore must take their chance to win the County Senior Hurling title on Sunday, according to their manager.

They face Nenagh Éire Óg in Semple Stadium, where the North Tipp side go in as favourites.

John Devane is manager of the Clonoulty senior hurlers.

In the build up to the game he was asked if both they and Nenagh could have fared better in recent years had Thurles Sarsfields not been so dominant.

Meanwhile, Darragh Droog, coach of Nenagh Éire Óg says both sides have a strong chance – but hopes his team go all the way.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 3.30pm.

Live commentary on Tipp FM is in association with Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh & Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.