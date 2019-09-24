Huge interest in Mid final

A bumper crowd is expected for the meeting of Drom Inch and Upperchurch Drombane in the Mid Tipp senior hurling final next Sunday at Littleton.

The teams met in two Mid finals previously over the past decade and both have played a series of close hard fought games in recent times.

The Church overcame Moycarkey in their semi final with Jack Butler and Loughlin Ryan firing home the all important goals.

Drom Inch looked to Seamus Callanan and David Butler points to see them over the line against JK Brackens in their semi final.

Looking ahead to next Sunday’s game Mid Tipp chairperson Jonathan Cullen says there’s an epic battle in store.