Huge demand for tickets for opening weekend of Tipp hurling championship

Ticket allocations for season ticket and pass holders for this weekend’s hurling championship games are already sold out.

With capacity at games limited to 200 people, only 40 tickets are being set aside for those with Croke Park or Tipperary season passes.

The tickets went on sale at lunchtime yesterday (Wednesday) on the Tipperary GAA website for the 24 games being played across the Dan Breen, O’Riain and Intermediate competitions.

Some games sold out within minutes.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of four games this weekend, as well as updates from reporters at the rest of those games in the Dan Breen Cup.

Tipp FM’s super hurling weekend is brought to you by Nenagh, Thurles and Templemore Credit Unions.