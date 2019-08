Tipperary supporters turned out in huge numbers last night in Thurles for the Tipp hurlers open training session ahead of the All Ireland final.

Tipp will take on Kilkenny on August 18th in Croke Park after both sides beat provincial champions Limerick and Wexford respectively.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport at last nights open training session county PRO Joe Bracken said the huge turnout was heartening to see